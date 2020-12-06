Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos unveils new quirky tattoo ahead of family reunion The Live with Kelly and Ryan star and Riverdale actor have been living apart over the past few months

Kelly Ripa is now reunited with husband Mark Consuelos after a long few months apart, and the Riverdale actor has a quirky new tattoo to show his wife!

A few days before going back to New York, Mark visited a tattoo parlour in Vancouver and came away with a skeleton tattoo on his arm.

Mark proudly shared a photo of his body art on Instagram, which Kelly is sure to love.

The actor had been staying in Vancouver to film the latest series of Riverdale, while Kelly and their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, remained at home in Manhattan.

During their time apart, Kelly and Mark shared countdown posts on social media, as well as sweet videos of them chatting to each other on FaceTime.

For Kelly's 50th birthday in October, her husband made a surprise appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, much to the delight of fans.

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos has got a new tattoo!

Last week, Kelly shared a picture of her Christmas tree after she put it up inside her home ahead of Mark's return.

The star wrote alongside the image: "Even though it’s 2020, she got dressed in her fancy red skirt and ready for the return of a certain someone....."

Kelly and Mark spent the past few months apart due to work

While Kelly and Mark are used to spending time apart due to the star's work schedule, this time it was harder due to the coronavirus travel restrictions making it impossible for them to visit each other at the weekends.

During a previous episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress revealed that during her children's childhood, Mark was always considered the "fun parent" due to him coming home at the weekends with airport gifts, while she was associated with discipline.

The celebrity couple with their three children

She said: "For years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

