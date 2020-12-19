Kelly Ripa dances in her show-stopping kitchen and you won't believe how clean it is The star has three children

Kelly Ripa has a show-stopping $27million New York townhouse and by the looks of things she keeps it very clean and tidy!

The star shared a video of herself dancing in her kitchen on Instagram recently and while her moves were impressive her spotless decor was even more so.

MORE: Kelly Ripa rocks brown hair and incredibly toned arms in epic photo

Kelly's white kitchen had chic stainless steel appliances and there wasn't a crumb or a dirty plate in sight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa has the most beautiful and tidy kitchen in her townhouse

In the video, Kelly was emptying the dishwasher and taking her supplements too.

"Here’s to kicking' away 2020 and just kicking’ in 2021," she wrote. "Join the #kickstartChallenge and show me three ways you’re improving your morning."

This isn't the first glimpse of her home Kelly has shared with her followers.

On her 50th birthday, she wowed fans with her unbelievably grand foyer.

GALLERY: Inside 45 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

READ: Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos unveils new quirky tattoo ahead of family reunion

Kelly has also shown fans her bedroom

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host led fans through the entrance of her NY pad.

Kelly was showcasing the beautiful bouquet of flowers she had received for her birthday but her picture-perfect surroundings couldn't be ignored.

The stunning, white flowers were placed on a glass table beneath an enormous chandelier and her home would not have looked out of place in Architectural Digest.

SEE: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside lavish dining room in family reunion with Mark Consuelos

READ: Kelly Ripa shares stunning pool photo from inside her garden in the Hamptons

Kelly has three children with husband Mark Consuelos

The stunning property is the main residence for Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who share three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23.

It is situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and is in close proximity to the studios where she films her show.

Kelly and Mark were recently reunited after several months apart while work kept them in different locations.

They're thrilled to be back together now and ready to spend the holidays as a family.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.