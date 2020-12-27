Kevin Clifton paid tribute to late WWE star Jonathan Huber, also known as Brodie Lee, on Instagram on Sunday.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 38, shared a black-and-white photo of the wrestler, underneath which was written, "Jon Huber 1979-2020." Kevin wrote in the caption, "Devastating news RIP @brodielee. Thanks for the entertainment," followed by a broken heart emoji.

Brodie, who began competing with All Elite Wrestling in March, passed away at the age of 41 from a "non-Covid related lung issue", according to his wife Amanda Huber.

Kevin's followers were equally sad to hear the news and many took to the comments section to share their own tributes. "Sad news, so young," one wrote, and another added, "I was surprised when I read this I didn't even know he suffered from a lung condition. Such sad news."

Brodie and Amanda, also known as Synndy Synn, share two sons, Brodie and Nolan. Amanda wrote on Instagram: "My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now.

"He passed surrounded by loved ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love."

She continued: "On top of that, I can’t express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids."

All Elite Wrestling also released their own statement that said they were "heartbroken" over his death, describing him as "simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee."

