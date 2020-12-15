Lord Alan Sugar announces his brother Derek has died from coronavirus He said that Derek had underlying heaith issues and was diagnosed with COVID-19

Lord Alan Sugar took to social media on Tuesday to announce the death of his brother Derek, who passed away from COVID-19 and underlying health issues.

Posting on Twitter, The Apprentice star wrote: "Today I lost my long-suffering brother Derek another victim of Covid which added to his underlying health issues.

Derek passed away from COVID and underlying health conditions

"He was a lifetime passionate Spurs supporter. I never forget my sister in law joking with me thanking me for buying him the club. A sad day for us all in the family."

Sharing a snap of his sibling on Instagram, he wrote a similar message adding: "He will be sadly missed by the whole family. RIP BRO."

His followers were quick to offer their condolences, with one writing: "I am so sorry. I hope you and your family are doing okay. Rest in the Derek." Another added: "I’m so very sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing to you."

Lord Sugar also recently paid tribute to football manager Gérard Houllier, who passed away aged 73 on 14 December. He wrote: "Oh dear how terrible" before retweeting Tottenham Hotspurs' message, which read: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Gérard Houllier. All of our thoughts are with Gérard's family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Gérard."

