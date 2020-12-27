Michelle Pfeiffer thrilled her followers on Instagram at the weekend, when she shared a special Christmas throwback photo.

The actress posted a shot from her role in Grease 2 back in 1982 which showed her character in the movie, Stephanie Zinone, dressed as a Christmas tree.

She wore a sleeveless blue dress which featured red and white baubles, green tinsel and white letters spelling out 'DECEMBER' hanging from the hem.

Stephanie also sported long wavy hair and a large glittery star on her head.

Michelle captioned the unusual image: "Merry Christmas from your Girl for All Seasons," adding heart, Christmas tree and crying laughing emojis.

Her fans seemed surprised by the reference but loved that the 62-year-old had shared the photo from her past.

One gushed: "Well, @michellepfeifferofficial wins Christmas for me… Love this movie far too much to be okay #sorrynotsorry." Another commented: "Omg yes!!! My absolute FAVORITE movie of yours EVER! I was so obsessed as a kid and would beg my mom to let me rent it every weekend!"

Michelle shared the sweet photo at the weekend

A third added: "ICONIC!!! The most underrated musical of all time," while a fourth chimed in: "Merry Christmas @michellepfeifferofficial Stefanie Zenoni rocks!!!"

Michelle has previously gone on record with her disdain for Grease 2, saying she "couldn't believe how bad it was" back in 2007.

In the last few years, however, it has become a cult classic, and many of Michelle's fans are vocal in their appreciation for the movie.

Michelle recently posted a throwback photo with her daughter

The Stardust actress seems to be in a nostalgic mood lately, as last week she shared a photo of herself with her daughter from the 1990s.

The star posted a snapshot of a beautifully framed picture in which she was gently kissing a young Claudia Rose, who is now 27.

Michelle looked stunning in a white trilby hat, sunglasses and navy swimsuit as she snuggled with her bundle of joy. "#TBT. 1993. This little nugget started our family and rocked my world," she sweetly captioned the post.

