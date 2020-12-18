Michelle Pfeiffer shares gorgeous throwback swimsuit photo for heartfelt reason

Michelle Pfeiffer brought some summer sun and birthday wishes to the festive season when she shared a throwback photo on Instagram on Thursday to celebrate becoming a mother.

The Stardust actress, 62, posted a snapshot of a beautiful framed picture in which she's gently kissing Claudia Rose.

Michelle looked stunning in a white trilby hat, sunglasses and navy blue swimsuit as she snuggled with her bundle of joy.

"#TBT. 1993. This little nugget started our family and rocked my world," she captioned the post.

Her fans adored the sweet photo and commented: "No better memory than that of becoming a mom," and "this is the most beautiful thing you have shared on IG. Congratulations!" Another follower wrote: "Absolutely adorable. Motherhood is a messy, crazy, awesome blessing. I love being a mom."

Michelle was already in the process of adopting her daughter when she met her husband, David E. Kelley.

Michelle adopted her daughter Claudia Rose as a baby

The star previously opened up about the Big Little Lies producer’s incredibly supportive attitude towards her journey to become a mother and told Good Housekeeping in 2007: "When she came, he and I had only been together for about two months. So we had this child with us right away.

"I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion."

Michelle with her daughter Claudia Rose and husband David E. Kelley

They have been happily for 27 years and Michelle insists: "He makes me feel like I'm the luckiest woman in the room."

She also told Parade magazine: "I chose really well with David. I got really lucky. I never take him for granted."

Michelle and David also share a son, Jon, 26, and the entire family remains close.

