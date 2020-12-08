Michelle Pfeiffer reveals jaw-dropping prop she keeps hidden in her home The actress was completed unfazed

It's been 30 years since Michelle Pfeiffer squeezed herself into PVC to play Catwoman, but it turns out she still has one very important prop from the Batman Returns movie hidden in her home.

The star, 62, appeared on Laura Brown's podcast Ladies First on Tuesday and shared a clip from the interview on Instagram, and the host was left open-mouthed at what Michelle uncovered.

Because the actress revealed she has the whip from the film hung up in her closet, and she even took it out to use it!

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer reveals she has her Catwoman in her closet - and she knows how to use it

"Where is the whip? The Catwoman whip," Laura is heard asking.

Michelle then admitted: "In my closet. Would you like me to take it out?"

The host was shocked that her guest actually produced the weapon from the closet inside her home and was even more astounded when Michelle said: "Let me see if I can crack it," before giving it a try.

Michelle Pfeiffer played Catwoman in the 1992 movie Batman Returns

"I keep whipping myself. These things can draw blood."

The Scarface actress captioned the clip on Instagram with a tongue in cheek comment. "I don’t whip my whip out for just anyone. Loved chatting with my pal @laurabrown99 on her podcast #LadiesFirst. It's out today!"

Michelle played Selina Kyle in the second Batman movie from the first film franchise and she did all her own whip stunts - including the infamous scene when she whipped the heads off some mannequins.

The next star to take on the iconic character is Zoe Kravitz who recently revealed to Total Film that she had consulted Michelle about her portrayal.

Michelle looks glowing

"I've met Michelle Pfeiffer several times, but we did talk about Catwoman when I saw her in January," she said.

"I told her I was nervous but she was really encouraging.

"I want to make the character my own, although I want to respect her, so it felt important to acknowledge the amazing things she did with the iconic role."

Perhaps she’ll give Zoe some lessons with the whip!

