Hannah Hargrave
Scarface actress Michelle Pfeiffer wowed fans with a dramatic makeover and posted a selfie with red hair on Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer has been compared to a Disney Princess after a major hair transformation which saw her go from blonde to red!
The Hollywood icon, 62, looked completely different after a makeover which she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.
MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer wows in swimsuit selfie inside garden of $22million mansion
Michelle's snapshot was from her time in the hair and makeup chair for her role as an ageing socialite in the movie, French Exit, which will be released next year.
WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer shows off the results of her at-home workout
Her fans can't wait to watch the film and gushed over her appearance as a redhead.
"Damn you look good," wrote one follower, while supermodel Naomi Campbell called her, "Beauty in Red".
Others described Michelle as "a queen" and one follower compared her to The Little Mermaid.
MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer stuns in Daisy Dukes and high heels in epic throwback photo
RELATED: 12 vegan celebrities: All the stars who eat a plant-based diet
Michelle's fans loved her as a redhead
The Stardust actress will play Frances Pipe in the surreal comedy which had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on 10 October 2020, but won't be released in the US until 12 February 2021.
While Michelle favours her trademark blonde hair in day-to-day life, she did switch things up for her role as Queen Ingrith in Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil when she had icy, white tresses.
Michelle recently surprised fans when she revealed she no longer cares what she looks like.
MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer's sultry bathroom selfie is pretty incredible
SEE: Michelle Pfeiffer's $22million mansion has the most spectacular kitchen
Michelle is normally a blonde
The actress shared a throwback photo on Instagram from the back seat of a limousine and captioned it: "Coming up on the one year anniversary of the 2020 Golden Globes when I still actually gave a [expletive] what I looked like."
Her fans and friends commented that she’s still insanely beautiful even when she’s not trying, while many also commended her for shifting her priorities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michelle has spent the majority of the ongoing health crisis at her home in Los Angeles with her longtime husband, David E. Kelley.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.