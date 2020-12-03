Michelle Pfeiffer undergoes major makeover - and fans are stunned The actress recently revealed she no longer cares what she looks like

Michelle Pfeiffer has been compared to a Disney Princess after a major hair transformation which saw her go from blonde to red!

The Hollywood icon, 62, looked completely different after a makeover which she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Michelle's snapshot was from her time in the hair and makeup chair for her role as an ageing socialite in the movie, French Exit, which will be released next year.

Her fans can't wait to watch the film and gushed over her appearance as a redhead.

"Damn you look good," wrote one follower, while supermodel Naomi Campbell called her, "Beauty in Red".

Others described Michelle as "a queen" and one follower compared her to The Little Mermaid.

Michelle's fans loved her as a redhead

The Stardust actress will play Frances Pipe in the surreal comedy which had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on 10 October 2020, but won't be released in the US until 12 February 2021.

While Michelle favours her trademark blonde hair in day-to-day life, she did switch things up for her role as Queen Ingrith in Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil when she had icy, white tresses.

Michelle recently surprised fans when she revealed she no longer cares what she looks like.

Michelle is normally a blonde

The actress shared a throwback photo on Instagram from the back seat of a limousine and captioned it: "Coming up on the one year anniversary of the 2020 Golden Globes when I still actually gave a [expletive] what I looked like."

Her fans and friends commented that she’s still insanely beautiful even when she’s not trying, while many also commended her for shifting her priorities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michelle has spent the majority of the ongoing health crisis at her home in Los Angeles with her longtime husband, David E. Kelley.

