It turns out Michelle Pfeiffer is an artist in more ways than one.

The Stardust actress displayed the work of her paintbrush on Tuesday when she shared a self-portrait with her fans on Instagram and they couldn't believe how great it was.

Michelle posted the completed canvas and simply captioned it: "How I spent my weekend. Self-portrait," and her followers raved about her work.

"You are so talented…that is incredibly interesting!!! Brilliant," wrote one, while another said: "Are you serious? That’s amazing. But, really, I am not surprised."

Many celebrities including Melanie Griffith, Elle Fanning, and Rita Wilson chimed in to compliment her and begged her to show them some more paintings.

Michelle clearly has an eye for art and recently captured some beautiful, natural sculptures in the form of fallen trees on a beach.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she revealed to her fans that she had been going to art classes, and it’s refreshing to see she’s hasn't hung up her artistic towel during lockdown.

Michelle's self-portrait blew fans away

Michelle recently celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary with her husband, David E. Kelley.

The pair - who live in a $22million mansion in the Pacific Palisades - delighted fans when they shared a couple of rare photos together on social media.

Michelle captioned the posts: "My one and only for 27 years. Happy Anniversary to my love @davidekelleyproductions."

Michelle and David on their wedding anniversary

The lovebirds met in 1993 on a blind date, when they went bowling! Just ten months later they tied the knot.

They have two grown children together, but when they first got together Michelle was in the process of adopting her daughter, Claudia. Their son John was born nine months after they got married.

While they keep their personal life out of the spotlight, Michelle has said in the past that David still makes her feel "like the luckiest person in the room".

So sweet!

