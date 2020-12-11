Michelle Pfeiffer shares beautiful throwback photo with her baby She was in the process of adopting her daughter when she met her husband David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer received an outpouring of love after her latest Instagram post.

The Stardust actress, 62, shared an incredibly relatable throwback photo of herself cuddling one of her children when they were a baby, and her fans and famous friends loved it.

In the photo, Michelle was sat on a sofa with a newborn snuggled up on her chest, fast asleep. Michelle was makeup-free and gazing over the baby's head with a weary expression on her face.

Michelle captioned the photo "blissful exhaustion"

She captioned the image: "#TBT. Way back when. Blissful exhaustion," followed by a baby ace emoji.

Her followers adored the honest photo and actress Selma Blair called it, "beautiful," while model, Miranda Kerr, branded it, "the best".

Despite her obvious exhaustion in the snapshot, Michelle still managed to make motherhood look lovely and her fans acknowledged that.

Michelle has two children with husband David E. Kelley

"How is it possible for a person to be so beautiful in literally every photo, and… even right after giving birth? Share your secret Queen!!" commented one follower, and one more said: "Such a touching picture."

Michelle has been married to Big Little Lies producer, David E. Kelley for 27 years.

The couple share two grown children together, son John and daughter Claudia. Michelle was in the process of adopting Claudia before she even met David.

Michelle and David recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary

"When she came, he and I had only been together for about two months," the Oscar nominee told Good Housekeeping in 2007.

"So we had this child with us right away, and… I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion."

They have been happily married for nearly three decades and Michelle insists: "He makes me feel like I'm the luckiest woman in the room."

She also told Parade magazine: "I chose really well with David. I got really lucky. I never take him for granted."

