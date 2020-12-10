Jessica Simpson announced major news in a deeply personal post that is sure to have fans reeling with nostalgia.

As the multi-hyphenate explains, she is making a very triumphant return to the small screen!

"I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen and executive produce a fictionalized coming of age series about my mid-twenties," she shared in the first portion of the multi-part announcement.

Jessica says the collaboration with Amazon, which was inspired by her tell-all memoir Open Book, will also include "a new intimate unscripted docuseries with music as a key component" as well as "2 essays where I will share my soul and perspective while holding your heart close to mine."

The singer, writer and actress added: "I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is the brightest visible dream for me."

Jessica Simpson made her first debut on the small screen in 2003 with the reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica

Long time fans of Jessica will recall her small screen debut was way back in 2003 with Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

The Daisy Duke star is also a savvy business woman who also owns the eponymous billion-dollar fashion empire, Jessica Simpson.

She has a keen understanding of the importance of strong connections in her business relationships.

She added in her announcement on her partnership with Amazon: "From our first meeting I had a visceral connection to every member of this team. I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal.

Jessica is also a doting mother-of-three

"I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book -- to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger," she said of her recent hit book release.

She concluded the heartfelt post: "Thank you to every heartbeat of my family, my team, and to my many new family members at Amazon for listening and receiving the power of my readiness and intuition with complete confidence in my life’s creative purpose."

