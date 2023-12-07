Pregnant Ciara flaunts gold-painted baby bump and looks like a goddess

Last night an incredible line-up of Hollywood's most fashionable stepped onto the red (well, purple) carpet for the world premiere of The Color Purple at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Ciara was one of the most eye-catching stars. The 'Level Up' singer looked so gorgeous in an incredible white moment baring her blossoming baby bump covered in gold leaf. She wore an oversized white shirt that was buttoned to her bump with a crisp white shirt and long sleeves.

WATCH: The cast of The Color Purple assemble on the purple carpet for the world premiere

© Getty Ciara bared her blossoming bump

The shirt featured an interesting detail that fans may not have expected - a floor-length train that surrounded the star as she stood on the carpet to be photographed. The 'Get Up' singer teamed the shirt with a pair of low-rise wide-leg trousers and a pair of white stilettos.

© Getty Ciara looked incredible

Her hair also looked gorgeous in a wet-look bob and the pop of gold on her eyes tied the look together seamlessly.

Oprah Winfrey © Getty The talk show host, 69, may have worn her best look to date. Oprah looked amazing in a slinky figure-hugging purple dress with a thigh-split with long sleeves and a scooped neckline. Her hair was worn in a voluminous style and her killer heels were to die for. She opted for a pair of pointed-toe lace pumps with a buckle. Her pop of purple eyeshadow and rhinestone-encrusted clutch was a perfect final touch.

Angela Bassett © Getty Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela, 65, looked so gorgeous in a, you guessed it, purple gown but hers was extra special. The actress' gown had a dramatic ruffle over the bodice and up to the shoulder like the petal of a flower. The material was covered in sparkles and she wore a pair of understated peep-toe heels. We couldn't get enough of her sleek bob and bangs hairstyle.

Ariana DeBose © Getty The Wish star, 32, looked so gorgeous, opting for a totally different look to her co-stars. Ariana sported a sleek black power suit with boxy shoulder pads and satin lapels. She added a blouse with a tie-neck for a touch of femininity and a pair of fishnet-style pointed-toe heels.



Chloe Bailey © Getty The 'Have Mercy' singer, 25, was so stunning in a sheer plissé floor-length gown in a nude material with a black print. The dress came down into a black mermaid skirt and she added a pair of platform black peep-toe heels and a showstopping detail – a pair of leather look elbow-length gloves. A vampy dark red lip completed the look.



Taraji P. Henson © Getty The Empire actress, 53, wore an incredible black gown in a black organza fabric with a boned corset top which featured an eye-catching white ruffle that spanned over both shoulders and over Taraji's head. She upped the ante on the edgy look with a diamanté-encrusted silver snake necklace and a graphic black eyeliner.



Andra Day © Getty The 'Rise Up' singer, 38, channelled the floral look like Angela Bassett. Andra wore a bold jumpsuit that had sequinned purple stockings and a bodice that was adorned with an oversized purple flower also covered in sparkles for extra pizazz. She wore an open-toe pair of sparkly silver heels and a purple sparkly eyeshadow to tie the look together.



Halle Bailey © Getty The Little Mermaid star, 23, looked so stunning moving away from the purple theme with a stunning red tiered gown with enough volume to fill the carpet. Halle's dress featured a cross-over neck and a satin bra top. We loved her dark red lip too - perfect for party season.



