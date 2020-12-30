Vanessa Bryant posts late-night tribute to 'my Kob-Kob' and Gigi as year anniversary approaches The famous mum took to Instagram

Vanessa Bryant has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband and daughter.

On Tuesday, the doting mother posted a series of photos of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi, twelve months after they attended a Lakers NBA game together.

The now-iconic photos show the father and daughter duo sitting game side at the match between the Los Angeles basketball team and the Mavericks. Captured at the Staples Centre, Gigi and Kobe can be seen eagerly watching the game unfold before them.

Vanessa added the moving caption: "My gorgeous Gigi and handsome boo-boo. Mambacita and Black Mamba forever."

In a matching video she added: "My babies. 1 year ago. My Kob-Kob and My Gigi."

Fans and celebrities rushed to the comment section to send Vanessa words of support.

Vanessa shared the post on Instagram

"I am so sorry. This is a pain no mother/wife should experience," wrote one social media user.

"May god continue to give you the strength," added another, with a third saying: "They are so loved and so missed. We love you Vanessa. Think of you often."

The tribute was made as Vanessa's holiday break to the mountains with friend Ciara came to an end. Clearly feeling it emotional as she stood on the tarmac about to board the private jet home, the tragically widowed mum of four shared a picture of her daughter Bianka being taken on a bike ride by her close pal.

"Thank you so much for this Christmas vacation Auntie @ciara and Uncle @dangerusswilson Love you guys!!! Thank you so much for being there for us," Vanessa wrote.

Kobe and Gigi

Vanessa also marked Christmas Day by sharing a moving tribute to her late husband, sharing two beautiful black and white photos to mark Christmas Day.

In the first, she could be seen sitting on a white sofa with her children Natalia, Capri and Bianka.

In the second, the four could be seen with Kobe and Gigi.

Alongside the images, captured by photographer Brian Bowensmith, the doting mum added the caption: "Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts. Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri."

Nine people, including Kobe and Gianna, lost their lives when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles, in January.

