Ruth Langsford reveals what happened when she took Christmas tree down – and we're impressed The Loose Women star took to Instagram

It's official: the Christmas decorations have officially been packed away in Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' household, and by the looks of it, Ruth worked up quite a sweat while tidying up!

The Loose Women star took to Instagram to show off the aftermath of her organisational efforts, revealing that she'd worked up a very impressive 15,532 step count!

Posting a snap of her Apple watch, the mother-of-one wrote: "This is what taking the Xmas trees and the decorations down does for your steps!"

Very impressive, Ruth!

Has anyone else been inspired to get their decorations down ASAP?

Ruth's post came a day after she showed off her enviable figure in a pair of figure-hugging jeans.

Presenting her final QVC show of the year, the star could be seen rocking her denim trousers with a cosy knit, a cardigan and a chic pair of snakeskin heels.

She shared some gorgeous clips on Instagram of her look, with a chic Boomerang and a fun video of herself strutting to Ru Paul's Sissy That Walk – leaving us officially obsessed.

The star is very active on social media

She also chatted to fans as she did her makeup in her dressing room, captioning her post: "SALE TIME!! Hope you can join me & @officialjackiekabler for our last show of 2020... got some great bargains for you... including this Asymmetric Jumper on special offer! See you at 7.00 pm."

The star has been sharing plenty of updates with fans over the Christmas period, from cooking tips to home hacks, and we can't wait to see what's in store for her and Eamonn next year!

