Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha announces 'joyful' baby news - and fans' reactions are incredible The Loose Women star embraces her curves!

Nadia Sawalha cracked up her Instagram followers on Sunday as she revealed the impact Christmas snacking has had on her figure.

Uploading two photos in which she had rolled up her pink and black shirt, the star could be seen smiling as she clutched her stomach.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha shares emotional post about her parents - and fans can relate!

While the pose was reminiscent of an expectant mother, Nadia soon revealed the real reason for the snaps.

She captioned the pictures with a hilarious message, which read: "Wow... Mine and @mark_adderley prayers have been answered!!" She went on: "And we had so much fun making our little one [smiley face].

"And have now been blessed with what the most perfect food baby ever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha shows off her wacky dance moves in inspiring video

"Each day I can feel her growing and am overwhelmed with emotion… We’ve already named her and it feels so right!"

SEE: Inside Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha's family home

MORE: Nadia Sawalha looks unrecognisable with new choppy fringe

The mum-of-two continued: "And we’ve decided that’s we want to share our little secret with all of you... We will name her… Ms Ferror rocher roses Baileys!!!"

Nadia made fans laugh with her 'food baby' post

The Loose Women panellist ended her post by saying: "Do you love it??? Have you been blessed with a food baby???? What will you name her?!! Tell me! And the ones that I love the most I will give a follow back!!"

Nadia then added a string of hashtags, including "#foodbaby," "#christmasovereating," "#toomuchfood," and: "#christmasbabyannouncement."

The star also teased her 'announcement' in her Instagram Stories, writing: "I have the most overwhelmingly joyful news!"

Nadia's fans were clearly amused by her post and were quick to embrace the idea, sharing what they would call their own food babies.

The star's followers were quick to join in the fun

One commented: "I have 1 too. Master Baileys gin cheese growing every day [heart emoji]."

Another wrote: "Miss Gin Sauvignon amaretto eggnog."

A third added: "I believe my food baby is due in June, he will be called chocolat de cake pie a la cream, he will have chocolate brown eyes & brown curls like me."

A fourth, meanwhile, posted crying laughing emojis as they shared: "Mine was due end of the first lockdown... it's still growing!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.