We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford was back on our screens on Tuesday night, looking fabulous in an ultra-flattering pair of skinny jeans.

The star presented her final QVC show of the year - rocking her denim with a cosy knit, a cardigan and a chic pair of snakeskin heels.

MORE: 11 times Elizabeth Hurley stunned us with her gorgeous bikini snaps

She shared some gorgeous clips on her Instagram Story of her latest look, with a chic Boomerang and a fun video of herself strutting to Ru Paul's Sissy That Walk - and we're officially obsessed.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Ruth struts in her skinny jeans!

She also chatted to fans as she did her makeup in her dressing room, captioning her post: "SALE TIME!! Hope you can join me & @officialjackiekabler for our last show of 2020... got some great bargains for you... including this Asymmetric Jumper on special offer! See you at 7.00 pm."



She chatted to fans about her final show on QVC

The star has been sharing plenty of updates with fans over the Christmas period, from cooking tips to home hacks.

MORE: The Queen's moving tribute on Christmas Day revealed

In one video, she revealed that she keeps her home looking cosy by playing a fire clip on her television instead of using a traditional log burner.

Ruth had a crackling fire on her TV!

While Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes do have a luxurious fireplace beneath their television, they sometimes choose to leave it off in favour of a digital 'fire' instead.

MORE: 22 super-stylish party dresses to glam up in this NYE - Zoom parties or not!

The famous couple spent Christmas at their beautiful Weybridge home with their dog Maggie and their son Jack, and we can imagine they are now enjoying a restful week following a busy year on TV.

Rocking M&S for her final Friday show on This Morning

Ruth and Eamonn will present a reduced schedule on This Morning in the new year, covering Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's holiday periods while Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will take over the Friday shows.

For her final stint presenting the Friday slot, Ruth certainly made sure she wowed viewers by wearing the most stunning sparkly Marks & Spencer dress! We can't wait to see her on-screen outfits come 2021...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.