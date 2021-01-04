Steph McGovern explains mystery behind girlfriend's identity

She's fronting her own daytime chat show, starring in Made in Great Britain, as well as juggling life as a new mum. And during a candid chat with comedian Suzi Ruffell on her podcast called Out, Steph McGovern has given fans a rare insight into her personal life.

The 38-year-old lives with her female partner in Yorkshire, and they welcomed their first child together in November last year. However, Steph explained that several people assume her partner is a man as she keeps details of her daughter and girlfriend to herself.

The journalist - who hosts Channel 4's new lunchtime show Steph's Packed Lunch - confessed she tends to get accosted by people asking her about her "fella" ever since she welcomed her first child.

"I've never officially come out," she explained, adding that she has dated both men and women. "I didn't do this big thing of 'I am gay' like my mate Reg did... I just kind of go with the flow of things, and I did not really overthink it."

On why she keeps her private life away from the limelight, Steph revealed she is trying to live a normal life as possible under the circumstances. "It's not like I'm ashamed of anything in my life," she explained. "It's more a case of I'm trying to lead as normal a life as I can.'"

Steph was quick to add that her sexuality has never been a problem and that most of the people she worked with knew her partner is a woman.

While her girlfriend's name hasn't been revealed, it has previously been reported that she works as a TV executive. "I just want to do my job and I know that my job comes under certain scrutiny, and profile," Steph continued, adding: "I just think that the less I talk about my private life, the less I can be asked about it."

