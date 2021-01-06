Elizabeth Olsen shares experience of living in UK during lockdown The actress has been living in London since late 2020

Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen has opened up about her experience of living in London during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 31-year-old actress revealed that she has been living in London since late 2020 and has experienced two lockdowns since she arrived in the UK capital.

When asked by host Jimmy about the new nationwide lockdown which came into place on Jan 5, Elizabeth explained: "I think what it really means is that people can't buy alcohol from pubs and walk around and socialise."

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen tells Jimmy what lockdown in the UK looks like

The star was critical of her new UK neighbours, saying: "No one is really listening to anything anyway here.

"Truly, people just don't wear masks outside and anywhere people can gather with a takeaway pint, they do. I think [the government] are just taking away the liquor and everything else is the same of not being able to mix with other households."

She also revealed her low-key New Year's Eve plans with fiance Robbie Arnett. She said: "I was home, with my man Robbie. We set an alarm to make sure we didn't miss midnight and I actually put on a dress, it was really exciting."

Elizabeth and Milo Greene frontman Robbie, 28, have been together since early 2017 after meeting in Mexico. The pair got engaged in July 2019 after nearly three years together.

The actress previously revealed to Conde Nast Traveller that she feels happiest when in the UK capital, namechecking Primrose Hill, Hampstead Heath and Belsize Park as some of her favourite parts of the city.

Elizabeth Olsen has been living in London with fiance Robbie Arnett

"That's where I lived when I worked for six months on my first Avengers film, and it was during the driest summer in history, or something, so it was spectacular.

"I did a really strange deep-dive into how an American could legally live in the UK and I saw that there's a retirement visa once you reach 54. I feel as if British people work to live – they don't live to work, unlike in LA and New York."

