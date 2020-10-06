Britney Spears reveals what she 'really looks like' in candid photo The Toxic singer shared the snapshot on Instagram

Britney Spears has been applauded by her fans after posting a candid photo on Instagram.

The Toxic singer shunned her usual glitz and glam in order to show her followers what she "really looks like on a daily basis".

The photograph shows Britney, 38, posing in the hallway of her home, dressed down in a checked shirt, jeans and sandals. Her long blonde hair is pulled back in a half-ponytail and she appears makeup-free and wearing her glasses as she prepares to tackle some household chores.

She wrote in her caption: "Instagram versus Reality!!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis!!!!

"I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I'm not prepared for….. So I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it's nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then!!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that!!!

Britney showed fans what she 'really looks like' in a new photo

"PS another fun fact about me …. instead of cheerleading I played ball in school and I was the point guard … I called the shots but dear God we sucked … we only won 3 games each season!!!!! Psss in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a light but realised I was too short!!!!"

The singer pictured with boyfriend Sam Asghari

"Queen of DAILY BASIS, basketball and fixing lights!!" one fan commented on the post, while another told the star: "More pics like this!!!! Natural and cute!"

It comes after Britney took to Instagram to celebrate her boys' birthdays. She shared a sweet message for sons Jayden James, who turned 14 on 12 September, and Sean Preston, who was 15 on 14 September.

Britney with her sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston

She wrote: "My two lil men’s birthdays are this week!!!!!! You guys are getting older and so big and are waaay cooler than me!!!!! I love you both to the moon and back ….. And I hope all of your bday wishes come true and more!!!!!"

Britney shares her children with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The former couple met in 2004 and married nearly three months later in a surprise ceremony. After the births of their sons, the pair split in 2007.

