Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have surprised fans after they interacted with one another on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer shared a video of herself dancing to Justin's 2018 song Filthy and addressed their former relationship. "This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days," Britney wrote in the caption. "As you can see I'm not really dancing folks… I'm just very bored."

WATCH: Britney Spears dances to ex Justin Timberlake's song

Heaping praise on her former childhood sweetheart, the 38-year-old said: "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago… but hey, the man is a genius!!!! Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD." The video immediately warranted a response from Justin, who simply replied with a series of emojis of a crying with laughter face and raising hands. Britney's sister Jamie Lynn, 29, was also amused by the post, commenting: "Blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories… you keep having fun and looking cute tho!!" [sic] Britney's current boyfriend Sam Asghari added: "Snapchat, Instagram TikTok, Facebook even Myspace was inspired by you."

Justin Timberlake replied to Britney's video

One follower remarked: "Yaaassssssssss!!!!! There's my girl letting it all go and making us smile!!!!!!! Sooooo good!!!!!!!!!" Another fan even suggested that Justin should dance to one of his ex's songs, writing: "We love this. We challenge @JustinTimberlake to dance to one of your songs. And 18 years ago to be exact! Lol." A third post read: "I wasn't ready for JT shout out."

The former couple dated from 1999 until 2002

Justin and Britney were one of the world's most famous celebrity couples before they split in 2002 after three years of dating. They met when they were kids on the set of The Disney Channel's The New Mickey Mouse Club from 1992 to 1995. Justin went on to marry Jessica Biel in October 2012, and in April 2015 the couple welcomed their son Silas Randall Timberlake. Meanwhile, Britney has been dating fitness trainer Sam since October 2016, and is a doting mother to sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

