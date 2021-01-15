Dustin Diamond's Save by the Bell castmates react to cancer diagnosis The star is currently receiving chemo

Save by the Bell's Dustin Diamond has cancer, his team has confirmed.

The actor, 44, who played Samuel 'Screech' Powers in the 1990s comedy, was taken to hospital earlier this week, and on Thursday his team confirmed the sad news via his official Facebook account.

"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made,” they wrote, before encouraging fans to send "cards or letters" to the star.

Mario Lopez revealed he had spoken to Dustin following his diagnosis

Speaking to PEOPLE, later on, Dustin's team added: "It's very serious, though we are still waiting for more details, which we will have shortly. He's in a lot of pain."

And talking to Entertainment Weekly, his representative confirmed that the star is "undergoing chemo" for cancer and will remain at the hospital for "at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home."

"By next week, we'll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he's comfortable."

Saved by the Bell was a very popular show in the 1990s

Soon after the announcement, Dustin's former Save by the Bell castmates rushed to offer words of encouragement on Instagram.

Mario Lopez, who played A.C. Slater, said: "I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."

Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski, shared a picture of him on her stories and wrote "Thinking of you Dustin," over it.