Michelle Pfeiffer shares ageless photo as she enjoys special reunion The Scarface actress was absolutely beaming

Michelle Pfeiffer has been missing the people she holds near and dear, like many of us, but she just shared that she was fortunate enough to get to have a reunion - albeit a masked one - with some of them.

The Scarface actress took to Instagram and shared a shot of herself simply glowing.

She shared a second photo of her glam team who were all wearing masks. Included in the Instagram post was her stylist Samantha McMillen, her hair stylist Richard Marin and Brigitte Reiss-Andersen, her make-up artist.

"Reunited with the gang! So happy to see half of these faces! Looking forward to seeing the rest in 2021! Love you Richard, Brigitte and Samantha," she captioned the photos.

Meanwhile, over the New Year, the beautiful 62-year-old actress delighted fans when she shared some makeup-free photos shots of herself on social media.

Michelle Pfeiffer looked gorgeous during her reunion

She said: "So, not quite sure what I should wear for New Year's Eve. Should I wear my 2020 uniform – my sweats, should I make an effort? I don't know, what should I do?"

Michelle was inundated with messages from her followers who offered their suggestions, with many divided over what she should do.

"Happy and healthy 2021! I say dress up," one wrote, while another commented: "Wear something amazing it will make you feel great!"

Kourtney Kardashian also gave her opinion, telling the actress: "No sweats! Silk pajamas?"

Michelle was inspired by the Poosh founder's suggestion, responding: "Great idea!" However, others suggested Michelle stayed comfortable, with one writing: "Sweats all the way," while another said: "Stay comfortable in what you are wearing."

Over the festive period, Michelle has been keeping her fans entertained with her Instagram posts. At the end of December, the actress shared footage of herself applying false eye lashes for the first time after watching a YouTube tutorial, and it was safe to say she was pleased with the results!

Even makeup free, the actress looks ageless

The Scarface actress wrote alongside the clip: "I did it! Socially distanced shoot coming up. Doing my own makeup. First time practicing applying false lashes. Thank god for YouTube. Pretty pleased with myself."

The Grease 2 star also shared a fun throwback photo of herself just before Christmas, that showed her playing Stephanie Zinone in the Grease sequel, very aptly dressed as a Christmas tree.

