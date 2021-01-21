Former TOWIE star Mick Norcross dies aged 57 - tributes pour in

The Only Way Is Essex star Mick Norcross has sadly passed away aged 57. The businessman and reality TV star reportedly died at his home in Essex on Thursday afternoon.

The Essex police said in a statement: “We were called to an address in Brentwood Road, Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January. Sadly, a man inside was pronounced dead." They added that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mick appeared on the reality show alongside his son Kirk

Mick joined the cast of TOWIE in 2011, appearing alongside his son Kirk, 32, as well as famous faces like Mark Wright, Joey Essex and Lucy Mecklenburgh. As the boss of Essex hotspot the Sugar Hut, he was a big part of the show and even dated some of his co-stars including Gemma Collins, Maria Fowler and Chloe Sims. He quit the reality show in 2013, citing concerns that it was damaging the Sugar Hut brand.

Mick appeared on The Only Way is Essex between 2011 and 2013

Tributes for the reality TV star and businessman have poured in, following the announcement of his tragic passing. Reacting to the news, ex Gemma Collins shared a photo of the two of them together alongside a heartfelt message.

"ALWAYS A GENTLEMAN absolutely shocked and saddened by the news," she wrote. "My thoughts and prayers are going out to Kirk family and friends absolutely tragic. #RIPMickNorcross the memories of the early days the Sugar Hut and the wonderful filming parties you put on will never be forgotten. You never know what someone is going through. You was one of the good guys."

Mario Falcone said on Twitter he was “shocked and heartbroken”, adding: “RIP my friend. You were the perfect gentlemen and I am thankful I got the privilege of having you in my life.” Friend Russell Quirk added: "Sad to learn of the death of @micky_norcross - a true #Essex legend gone too soon."

Mick is survived by his sons Kirk, 32, Mason, Daniel and daughter Hollie. He also has three grandchildren.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.