Stephanie Seymour breaks silence following shock death of son at 24 The supermodel has released a heartbreaking statement

Stephanie Seymour and her family have spoken of their heartbreak following the death of her son, Harry Brant, at the age of 24. Harry was the middle of three children born to the supermodel and her ex-husband, businessman Peter Brant. He died suddenly on Sunday of an accidental overdose, his loved ones confirmed to the New York Times.

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah shares sad post following celebrity death

"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," Harry's family said in their statement. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stephanie Seymour makes an appearance at the 2013 MOCA gala

They continued: "Harry was not just our son. He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favourite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

MORE: Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photo of daughter as anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death nears

Harry Brant has passed away at the age of 24

Harry was known for pushing the boundaries of gender stereotypes and modelled for the like of Balmain and Italian Vogue. Along with his older brother, Peter Brant II, he founded a unisex makeup line with MAC, releasing collections in both 2015 and 2016.

He had reportedly struggled with addiction for several years.

Harry pictured with his older brother, Peter

In addition to brother Peter, Harry is survived by his sister Lily, as well as his half-siblings from his parents' previous marriages.

MORE: Halle Berry shares sadness over death of friend

Stephanie, 52, and billionaire Peter, 73, were married in July 1995. In March 2009, she filed for divorce after almost 14 years of marriage but the couple reconciled in 2010.

Harry has reportedly struggled with addiction for a number of years

Peter has five children from his first marriage to Sandra Simms although tragically his son Ryan Brant passed away in 2019 at the age of 49 due to cardiac arrest.

Stephanie, meanwhile, is also a mother to son Dylan from her brief marriage to guitarist Tommy Andrews.

Read more HELLO! US stories here