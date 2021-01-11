The Talk’s Amanda Kloots shares incredible before and after TV transformation The Talk host takes fans behind the scenes with her beauty tips and tricks

Amanda Kloots showed off a stunning make-up free before and after-photo of herself at The Talk. The beautiful host is taking fans behind the scenes to her TV hair and makeup routine.

Amanda shared the makeup free "before" shot to Instagram, which also featured her morning hair pre-glam team.

The host next shared a stunning head to toe after shot which she captioned "After glam at The Talk," which accentuated her hair and makeup completed as well as a look at her full ensemble which consisted of white Stuart Wiseman loafers, olive green pants and a smart white top.

SEE: Amanda Kloots touching tribute to husband Nick Cordero during first day at The Talk

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots pays tribute to husband Nick Cordero

On Monday, Amanda gave fans a closer look at her hair and makeup details when she posted a selfie to Instagram to show off extra-long blonde hair.

She finished off her look with smokey eye makeup, a black sleeveless top and layered gold necklaces that featured the letter 'E' - a nod to her son, Elvis.

SEE: The Talk star Amanda Kloots' dressing room features the most heartbreaking feature

MORE: Amanda Kloots shares heartbreaking post after difficult year

Amanda Kloots who is beautiful with or without makeup, shared this before glam selfie

"It takes a village! No days off these days. Thank you to my amazing HMU [Hair MakeUp] team @makeupbytroy and @nicwalpert and hair extensions by @chaviv_hair," Amanda captioned the post.

Her hair was styled into effortless beach waves that fell past her shoulders and noticeably longer than her usual tresses – and fans noted how different she looked.

"Doesn’t even look like you!! So different, new hair and makeup," one follower commented, and another added: "SO pretty and I LOVE the hair! LOVING you on The Talk."

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne shares rare photo of daughter Amy after coronavirus diagnosis

Amanda Kloots shared some stunning after shots - see full length below

Just hours beforehand, Amanda posted another snap of herself with her late husband Nick Cordero, who sadly passed away from COVID-19 in July 2020 aged just 41.

"I miss him," she captioned the photo, which showed her sporting a blonde bob while Nick wore a black cap.

In the message accompanying a beautiful illustration of herself, Nick and their one-year-old son Elvis, Amanda expressed her regrets about wishing time away and not making the most of every "precious" moment on earth together.

READ: Sharon Osbourne reveals scary Coronavirus details: ‘I nod off at ridiculous times of the day"

Stunning! Amanda shared this gorgeous full length after glam shot

The post read: "Every day is a gift. Hard days are a gift. Hard weeks are a gift. Hard years are a gift. Find the lessons from each day so you can learn and grow. What I’ve learned this year... Don’t wish time away.

Time is precious. Make every day count. Be grateful for every day here on this Earth. Be grateful for all the blessings you have."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.