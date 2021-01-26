Kate Garraway has shared a fun new video of her son Billy making the most of the snow. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Good Morning Britain host confessed she was "late to post snow pictures" as she was having "too much fun".

In the caption, she wrote: "Sliding into Tuesday like...! Hey I know I am late on the #snow pics but we were having too much fun in it to post it! Still pretty slippy out there so if you're not 11 & bouncy like Billy - take care!"

READ: Ben Shephard details Kate Garraway's 'tough' journey during husband Derek's health battle

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway's kids enjoy snow day

The cute clip sees her 11-year-old son looking carefree as he slid down the snowy pavements, just outside the family home.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals fresh heartache as she admits she's been feeling 'low'

READ: Kate Garraway supported as she explains social media silence

Fans were pleased to see the doting mum making memories with her two children, Billy and 14-year-old Darcey - both of whom she shares with husband Derek Draper.

"Good to see you all out there having fun. Sending you and your family lots of love xxx," remarked one follower, while another said: "You deserve some fun and laughter. Enjoy those precious moments. They will help on the harder days. Sending love. Xxx."

Kate's husband Derek has been battling coronavirus in hospital since March

The heartwarming post comes hours after Kate's GMB colleague Piers Morgan delivered a heartbreaking update on her husband. During a chat with coronavirus vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday morning, the presenter revealed that Derek may "never coming out of his coma".

READ: Kate Garraway reassures fans after receiving comments on losing weight

Derek, 53, was admitted to hospital with the virus in March last year and despite now being free of Covid-19, he continues he recovery in hospital.

After the interview with Nadhim, who expressed his sorrow over the recent loss of his own uncle due to COVID, Piers said: "From him you can see he was not sure whether to tell us that. I'm sure [politicians] don't want to be seen to be using it in some way but actually personalising it is important.

The couple share two children, Darcey and Billy

"His own uncle just died of COVID before he had a chance to be protected and that's the race we're in with this virus to get vaccinated before more and more people sadly lose their lives to this disease," he said. "It's a horrible killer disease."

Co-host Susanna Reid then added: "And we're so close, aren't we. To getting that elderly vulnerable group all jabbed so let's get it done." Piers continued: "Very sorry to him Nadhim and his family, it's horrible. I know people who have lost parents, who've lost uncles, family members and it’s devastating.

Of Kate's situation, Piers concluded: "We know from our colleague Kate Garraway whose husband Derek is still in a coma from COVID. He may never come out of that coma she’s been told this and it's heartbreaking."

Meanwhile, during an appearance on GMB last week, Kate revealed that Derek's recovery is "incredibly uncertain." She said: "They said the chances of Derek's survival was next to nothing and that he'd probably die, but I thought some people are surviving so why not Derek."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.