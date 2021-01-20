Kate Garraway supported as she explains social media silence The Good Morning Britain star took to Instagram

Kate Garraway took to Instagram on Wednesday to explain her social media absence, and the Good Morning Britain star was inundated with supportive messages from fans.

Telling her social media followers that she's not been spending as much time on the internet "as I've been taking time to gather myself and focus like everyone else on getting through this latest lockdown," fans were quick to fill the comment section with sweet notes.

"Hi Kate, my thoughts and prayers are with you and the family as always," said one.

"Sending you and your family love and our prayers," echoed another, with a third adding: "Total admiration for you."

The mother-of-two's full message read: "Hello everyone - I've not been on here for a while as I've been taking time to gather myself and focus like everyone else on getting through this latest lockdown.

"The pandemic is far from over and so is Derek’s journey but I have decided to share our story and what's helping to keep me going, as we all try to work out what our new futures will look like.

"I am really hoping that it will help you with all that you are going through. You can pre-order your copy of The Power of Hope from Amazon, Waterstones, WHSmith or Bookshop.org."

Kate announced on Wednesday that she has written a book detailing the tough year she has experienced after her husband Derek Draper contracted coronavirus in March 2020.

The star's book is titled The Power of Hope and will be released in April, 13 months after Derek was admitted to hospital.

