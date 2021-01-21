Kate Garraway reveals fresh heartache as she admits she's been feeling 'low' It's been a hard week for the GMB star

Kate Garraway shared some upsetting news during her appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday. The TV star – whose husband Derek Draper has been battling coronavirus in hospital since March – spoke to her co-stars Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid following the announcement that she is writing a book based on her experience the past year.

Kate – who shares two children with her husband – candidly admitted she had had a difficult week, following a sad update from a friend.

She revealed: "It's been a strange time. I've been a bit low since Christmas. Kind of physically low – I've felt like I'm just slightly physically at the end of my tether, and I've sort of had to regroup a bit. And then, this week, a friend of mine's mother in law, who's 51, so younger than me, died from COVID."

With tears in her eyes, Kate, 53, continued: "She got it at Christmas and then – it's making me feel emotional – she just went down very quickly and died. And I just thought I cannot believe that here we are so far on.

Kate's husband Derek has been battling coronavirus in hospital since March

"Derek is still ravaged by the effects of COVID from way back in March, his recovery is incredibly uncertain. I'm trying to look for new things and new ways and talking to doctors about what we can do for him.

"Meanwhile, people are still dying in extraordinary numbers, people that haven't got – that aren't older, that haven't got underlying symptoms, and it is just unbearable."

The couple share two children, Darcey and Billy

Touching on her decision to write a book, titled The Power of Hope, she remarked: "People like you Piers, and you Susanna, all the time say, 'Oh you're just an inspiration to people' – and I don't think that I am. But if I can sort of tell my story and some of the people that have helped me then maybe that will be helpful for people that are about to start their journey through it."

With a smile, Kate then revealed that she still has some work to do before the book's release. "It's not completely written, the book, I've got to be completely honest!" she confessed. "I've done about a third of it and I'm still furiously writing it…"

