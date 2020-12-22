Kate Garraway reveals 'final straw' as she faces Christmas without husband Derek The GMB star has taken to Twitter asking for help

Kate Garraway has reached out for help on Twitter after facing a setback in the run-up to Christmas. The Good Morning Britain star is spending the festive season without her beloved husband, Derek Draper, who has been in hospital since March, battling coronavirus.

The couple, who have been married since 2005, are parents to two children together, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11.

Writing on social media, Kate, 53, wrote: "Hi @skytv - I really hate to do this but can't get through to anyone on phone for last 3 days - am sure you are frantic - but please can someone get in touch. We have no tv or WiFi for kids & me not having that in isolation over Xmas feels like final straw."

Kate's followers were quick to sympathise with her situation, with one telling the presenter: "That's so frustrating and hope you get it sorted. Hope Sky help you and the children very quickly - You are an inspirational beautiful family - if it doesn't do you have a stack of DVDs or get friends to bring you their collection. The radio is also brilliant and all music."

Kate reached out for help on Twitter

A second wrote: "Please could someone help this beautiful strong lady. Everything that she has been through…"

Prior to the new lockdown rules, Kate spoke openly about her expectations for Christmas without her husband this year, and revealed on GMB that her "dream" would be "for the children and I to see Derek on Christmas Day in some way".

But, she admitted, "The practical challenge of that is we have to keep really safe to be able to visit him and isolate, also there's a question of if we're doing that can we have my mum and dad there."

The star with her two children, Darcey and Billy

Kate also shared that she wants to ensure her children don't notice their dad's absence too much on the big day.

"I want to avoid – if at all possible – just Darcey, Billy and I on Christmas Day. I think that would make Derek's absence feel huge and the rest of the family's absence feel huge. But it's quite a difficult balance to work it all out," she said.

