Lisa Rinna, 57, makes surprising confession about her age So that's how she does it!

Lisa Rinna has made no secret that good genes and good doctors are behind her youthful appearance, but at 57 the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has a little announcement to make.

The star revealed a whole host of beauty products which she says keeps her complexion utterly age-defying - so much so, she still believes she looks like she's in her 20s.

MORE: Lisa Rinna rocks a bikini in throwback beach photo with husband Harry Hamlin

Lisa took to her Instagram Stories to lay bare the skincare delights she credits for her flawless skin and then declared: "And you wonder why I look like I'm 25!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna boasts about her youthful appearance in fun video

She had a few sneaky filters on her video, but even still, there’s no denying Lisa manages to make 57 look so much younger.

Not that it’s easy! Lisa had a whole host of Dr. Barbara Sturm products she was pulling from the gift bags, from serums, to anti pollution drops and face masks.

"To look like I do at 57, it takes work," Lisa previously told Vogue. "It's all about maintenance."

SEE: Lisa Rinna almost suffers wardrobe mishap in silk nightgown as she celebrates inauguration

MORE: See inside Lisa Rinna's $4million LA home

Lisa says it takes work to look and feel her best all

She added: "I truly believe it also starts from the inside, so when I've overdone it, or I've had late nights, I've maybe had a few too many cocktails, my skin will show it."

And so, she drinks plenty of water and ensures workouts are a daily part of her wellness regime too.

Lisa loves Isaac Boots Torch'd workouts and gets the day started with one of his 8 am classes.

RELATED: Salma Hayek blows fans away with intimate bikini photo

Lisa had a literal sparkle in her eye as she declared she looks 25

"It's 45 minutes of joy," she told Marie Claire.

She also loves hiking and walking and even working in the garden helps keep her in shape.

Lisa is happily married to Harry Hamlin, and the couple share two daughters, Delilah, 22, and Amelia, 19.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.