Rebel Wilson poses in her underwear for makeup-free bathroom selfie The actress delighted fans with her honesty

Rebel Wilson gave a sneak peek at her beauty regime on Monday when she shared a selfie in her underwear on Instagram ahead of an early night.

The Pitch Perfect star showcased her fit physique in a tight black T-shirt and knickers as she posed makeup-free in her bathroom.

In the photo, Rebel had her hair pulled back from her face which was cleansed and ready for bed, and there was an array of products on the sink in front of her.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson parties poolside at her LA home

"I'll be in bed by 9 pm," she captioned the photo on her stories.

The Australian actress recently gave an insight into her beauty regime when she shared photos of the Legology products which help keep her toned legs looking their best.

"Thanks Mariss - bout to do this leg treatment! [sic]" she wrote alongside the social media photo.

Rebel was ready for an early night

In the snap, five products could be seen: Air-Lite Daily Lift, Cellu-Lite Salon Secret, Lymph-Lite Boom Brush, Exfo-Lite Exfoliating Salts and Circu-Lite Squeeze Therapy.

Many of them aim to reduce cellulite and fluid retention.

Rebel lost 65lbs in 2020 after making it her "year of health," and recently delivered a powerful message to her followers.

Rebel recently gave fans an encouraging message about her weight loss

She shared a photo of herself in the bathroom with a set of scales behind her and wrote: "Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like 'damn girl… you're smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are.'"

Rebel has continued to make her health a priority and her balanced approach has meant she's been able to maintain her wellness regime.

Rebel made her health her priority

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently she addressed her weight loss and said: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

Looks like she's stuck the perfect balance this time!

