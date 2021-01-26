Salma Hayek wears daring dress for 'Taco Tuesday' - and fans love it She added a little spice to the mix

Salma Hayek heated up the kitchen with not only her cooking skills but her outfit when she got all dolled up for 'Taco Tuesday'.

The star looked flawless as she whipped up one of her favourite dinners and decided to get glam for the occasion too.

"You know you have been too long in quarantine when you dress up for #tacotuesday," she wrote.

Salma rocked a flowery dress with a very deep neckline, which got many of her fans talking.

"Gorgeous woman," wrote one, while a second said: "Just beautiful," and a third commented: "I'll have what she’s having."

Salma recently returned to the UK following a getaway with her family to a sun-soaked location - which is another reason for her COVID-19 quarantine.

Salma got dressed up for her Taco Tuesday at home

While there, she posted several photos of herself on the beach and flaunted her incredible figure in a selection of swimsuits.

The Mexican-born star credits a little exercise and a healthy diet for her impressive physique but admits she's a total foodie.

She recently shared her go-to breakfast with fans and what she cooked up might surprise you.

Salma says she's a total foodie

Salma skipped oatmeal, toast, or scrambled egg for a delicious, but messy looking, breakfast taco.

In the video, she loaded her taco up with mushrooms, egg and rocket and explained: "The mushrooms… they have a bit of cayenne pepper, tomato and garlic and cilantro."

Salma has been on vacation

The actress topped the lot off with salsa verde, before tucking into the delicious-looking meal and letting the camera roll, even as it was falling out onto her plate.

When it comes to what she eats, however, she admits she's willing and ready to try some unusual delicacies.

She told Harper’s Bazaar that in Mexico they "have crickets, and then the ant's eggs and then we gave these worms. You fry them. If you fry anything, it tastes good, but they’re really delicious. The bugs are incredible!"

