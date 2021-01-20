Lisa Rinna almost suffers wardrobe mishap in low-cut silk nightwear as she celebrates inauguration She got a little excited!

Well, that's one way to celebrate! Lisa Rinna rang in President Joe Biden's inauguration with a show-stopping display from inside her bedroom, which she shared on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star pulled off some impressive dance moves as she shimmied around her boudoir on Wednesday to ring in the new president's reign.

Dancing to the Village People's YMCA, Lisa flashed her toned legs and protected her modesty in a silky bathrobe, complete with her name emblazoned across the back of it.

Her fans loved her display and commented: "Let’s go," and "I honestly love your energy, keep it up." Some noticed she only just escaped a wardrobe malfunction during her spritely jig.

Lisa is no stranger to quirky dance shows from inside her home in Los Angeles and regularly keeps her fans entertained with her antics.

The star - who shares two daughters, Delilah, 22, and Amelia, 19, with her husband, Harry Hamlin - lives in her beautiful Beverly Hills home, which is worth $4million.

Lisa urged people to vote for Joe Biden during the US election

Lisa was clearly over-the-moon to witness the historic moment of Joe becoming President of the United States.

She wasn't the only celebrity who took to social media to jump for joy - although her celebration may have been the boldest!

Cougar Town actress, Courteney Cox, shared a snap of herself smiling as she posed with her TV on with a close-up of President Biden. She captioned the photo: "It’s a new day!"

Lisa has been married to Harry since 1997

Eva Longoria shared a photo of herself with the President to Instagram and captioned it: "Today, we make history. Today, we celebrate leaders like President @joebiden and our first. Madam Vice President, @kamalaharris. Today is only the beginning."

Kelly Ripa also shared her joy with some simple social media messages. She was watching the inauguration on TV in her home. The TV host captioned screen shots of the event and wrote "Democracy,” on one.

Another, which showed Kamala Harris being inaugurated as Vice President, was captioned: "History."

