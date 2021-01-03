Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian invite fans inside their lavish family party The Royals actress hosted an intimate New Year's Eve party on Friday night

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian enjoyed celebrating the start of the new year at their country home in Hertfordshire on Friday night, at a low-key party with their lockdown bubble.

The Royals actress' model son, 18, shared a new photo from the night on Instagram over the weekend, and fans couldn't quite believe just how much he looked like his famous mum.

"Lockdown New Year's Eve… family edition," Damian wrote, alongside a photo of the pair dressed in co-ordinating Dsquared outfits.

The teenager looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt, with his long hair tied up, while Elizabeth wore a low-cut form-fitting dress.

"You are the image of your beautiful mumma, happy new year," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Can you both be any more beautiful?" A third added: "You are twins! And so beautiful."

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian look so alike!

Damian has been enjoying spending quality time with his mum after she returned from Riga just before Christmas.

The model was working on her latest swimwear campaign in the Latvian capital for her Elizabeth Hurley Beach label, and was happy to reunite with her son in the UK in December.

While the star had a lovely time abroad, she missed her family, and Damian posted a heartfelt tribute on social media while she was away, writing that he "missed my twin" alongside a picture of the pair together.

Damian Hurley is following in his famous mum's footsteps as a model

Elizabeth and Damian isolated together at the beginning of the pandemic in March, and at the time, the star opened up about their experience in an interview with HELLO!

Elizabeth said: "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me.

"I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

