Kim Kardashian is unrecognisable with super-short hair - and fans have the best reaction She was compared to a cartoon character

Kim Kardashian can pull off pretty much any hairstyle she wants, but when it comes to super short locks her fans aren’t so sure.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday which sparked an epic response from her followers.

In the throwback snapshot, Kim was rocking a very short bob which was pulled back from her face with a pair of hair clips.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian shares epic trailer for final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

She was dressed in a pleated skirt and T-shirt and looked completely different from what she does today.

"1996! It’s the outfit from Judy’s candy necklace and barrettes for me," she captioned the image before her fans began commenting.

Many of them loved the 90s vibe and joked that she looked like the character, Tina Belcher, in Bobs Burgers, which sparked a barrage of comments from fans who thought the exact same thing.

Kim's teen photo throwback from 1996 delighted her fans

Kim proved she was a good sport to share the teen snapshot as many of her followers teased her to try to recreate the look.

The SKIMS founder recently posted another throwback photo where she was dressed as Baby Spice.

She copied Emma Bunton's look down to a tee, scooping her long hair into high bunches and even leaving two face-framing tendrils loose at the front.

Fans thought Kim looked like Tina from Bobs Burgers

While the picture amassed over 1.5 million likes, it did cause a bit of disagreement amongst Kim's fans, who couldn't decide who the star resembled more – her firstborn child North, seven, or her three-year-old little girl Chicago, affectionately nicknamed Chi.

One thing they could agree on was how young the mum-of-four looked.

"Baby face!!" one fan replied, while another posted: "You look like a doll," and one more said: "Younger than ever."

