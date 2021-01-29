Harry Styles' 'background' appearance on Kim Kardashian's teary video gets fans talking Kim shared the trailer of her reality TV show on Instagram

Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family shared the trailer of the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Thursday – leaving fans in tears.

MORE: Kris Jenner shows support for Kim Kardashian in latest post – and fans react

"I wouldn't leave you without some seriously ugly cry faces on our final 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashian's premiering March 18th on E!" the star captioned her post.

The clip sees Kris Jenner reveal that they "won't go forward with filming the show anymore," leaving the family and the crew in tears.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian shared final trailer for Keeping up with the Kardashians

"I just want you to know that we really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you," Kim can be seen telling the team as she sobs.

As the clip plays, Harry Styles' hit song, Sign of the Times can be heard in the background, and fans had a lot to say about it.

MORE: Kim Kardashian makes unexpected change to family home following daughter Chicago's birthday

RELATED: Kim Kardashian shares 'wifey' photo amid Kanye West divorce rumours

"Not Sign of the Times in the background," one wrote, whilst another said: "IT'S HARRY'S SIGN OF THE TIMES FOR ME."

A third remarked: "Harry Styles in the background is the greatest part." Whilst a fourth added: "It's the use of a Harry Styles song for me."

This season will be the last for the Kardashian family

Other fans joked that it had been Kendall Jenner's idea to include the hit song, seeing as she and Harry have reportedly dated in the past.

Rumours of the couple's romance first circulated in 2013 when they were spotted on several dates. In 2016, the couple were pictured together on a yacht in St Barts. The pictures showed the pair kissing and hugging whilst sunbathing. Their respective mums also joined them on the trip.

The couple reportedly split soon after but were reunited back in 2019 on The Late Late Show with James Corden, with Harry replacing James as host.

The supermodel played a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts and the pair's chemistry was still obvious years after their separation.

Since then, Harry has moved on as is reportedly dating Olivia Wilde.