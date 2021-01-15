Kris Jenner shares photo of Kanye West with heartfelt message She was feeling grateful for family

Kris Jenner reunited her family on Friday with a series of photos which got fans talking.

The reality TV star set aside rumours that her daughter, Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West, is headed for divorce when she posted a selection of photos to celebrate a family milestone.

MORE: Kim Kardashian pleads fans for honest advice in 'serious' social media post

Kris wanted to wish her grandchild - Kim and Kanye's daughter - Chicago, a very happy third birthday and she did so with the array of snapshots, which included one of the rapper with his little girl.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago sings in a sweet video for her mum

Kris captioned the post with an adoring message to Chi.

"Happy birthday to my precious little angel Chicago!" she wrote. "You are the best daughter, the best granddaughter, the best sister, the best cousin and I’m so proud of you!

"You are such a bright light and I am beyond thankful to God that He chose me to be your Grandmother!!! I cherish every memory we make. I love you so very much XOXO Lovey."

READ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship in their own words

MORE: The Kardashian homes that could be luxury hotels – see photos

Kanye featured in Kris' birthday photo selection for Chicago

Her fans were blown away by how cute Chicago looked in the photos and called her "adorable," and "a doll," while others commented on how much she looks like Kim.

Some of Kris’ followers also laughed at the fact she called Chicago "the best granddaughter," considering she is a grandmother to numerous grandkids.

"Ouch to the others who are not the best," remarked one fan!

READ: Kim Kardashian's famous neighbour speaks about Kanye West divorce reports

MORE: 10 surprising facts about the Kardashian children

Kim and Kayne are living apart

Kris made no reference to Kim and Kanye in her post, but it was her good friend, Kathy Griffin, who seemingly confirmed the couple were going their separate ways.

The comedian - who is also Kanye’s former neighbour - took to Twitter and wrote: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.