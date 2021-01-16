Kim Kardashian revealed on Friday that some of her iconic 2019 fragrances have been restocked.

The year before last, the famous mum released three new fragrances in her KKW Hearts fragrance line, including a scent called 'Wifey' in a yellow heart-shaped bottle, which Kim was seen posing next to in a throwback photo shared ahead of the weekend.

Alongside the snap, the 40-year-old wrote: "Restock alert. You asked, we listened – I am so excited to announce that in addition to the three new @kkwfragrance Metallic Hearts scents, we will be restocking three of our original KKW Hearts, Bae, BFF and Wifey! Just in time for Valentine's Day, gift for yourself and/or a loved one!"

Kim's 'Wifey' photo comes in the midst of divorce rumours, suggesting that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star is ending her seven-year marriage to her superstar husband Kanye West.

It was reported earlier this month that Kim and Kanye had decided to call it quits, with numerous media outlets reporting that the couple are set to divorce despite efforts to salvage their relationship.

Kim and Kanye are believed to be divorcing

The famous couple's former neighbour – Kathy Griffiths – seemingly confirmed the news in January, tweeting: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

Kim, 40, and rapper Kanye, 43, were married in a spectacular wedding ceremony in Florence, Italy in May 2014 and they now share four children together: daughters North, seven, and Chicago, three, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, who turns two in May.

