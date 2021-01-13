Kim Kardashian asks fans for honest advice in 'serious' social media post The mum-of-four can’t make up her mind

Kim Kardashian oozes confidence but she was feeling a little unsure of herself on Wednesday when she urged fans to give her some advice.

The SKIMS founder was stuck in a quandary - over her lipliner - and it was her followers, not her makeup artist who she wanted to hear from.

Kim took to Instagram Stories to hit up her fanbase for some feedback as she asked: "I have a really serious question. How do you feel about my lip liner? So overdrawn!"

She looked surprisingly different in the video with her hair pulled back from her face and her complexion heavily made up.

Kim laughed as she continued: "Guys are we feeling it? Let's be honest. Is this the vibe these days?

"If you feel like my lipliner is overdrawn. I’m actually really curious to know what you think."

Someone in the background of the clip asked if Kim was a fan of the dark liner and she revealed: "I like it. Except if you’re in-person and then it's a little much. For in-person meetings I should tone it down."

Kim wanted makeup advice from her fans

It was great to see Kim's fun side as she laughed and smiled her way through the clips which will no doubt have her fans rushing to tell her what they think.

The reality TV star is currently facing rumours that her marriage to Kanye West is on the rocks.

She has been residing in their Los Angeles mansion with their four children, daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, who turns two in May.

Kim pretended she has a serious question

Kanye meanwhile has been holed up in their ranch in Wyoming.

While they haven’t addressed the reports themselves Kanye’s former neighbour Kathy Griffin – who is also good friends with Kim's mum Kris Jenner – seemingly confirmed their impending split in a recent tweet.

