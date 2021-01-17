Kim Kardashian makes unexpected change to family home following daughter Chicago's birthday The Skims founder shares four children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian will do anything for her children and has admitted in the past that she isn't too fond of certain pets.

However, the Skims founder decided to take the plunge and buy daughter Chicago two pet frogs for her third birthday – and even shared a photo of them on Instagram!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted to her Stories a photo of Chicago's new pets, Anna and Elsa, in their tank inside their new home in LA.

Kim's daughter – who also loves lizards – was no doubt thrilled with her birthday presents, who were given to her on her special day.

The little girl was treated to a purple-themed birthday party in the garden which was attended by her cousins, and siblings.

Kim Kardashian decided to buy daughter Chicago to pet frogs for her birthday

Kim has given daughter North pet dogs for her birthdays in the past. The little girl is the proud owner of Sushi, Sake and Wasabi, who often feature in family photos.

On Chicago's special day, her famous mum paid tribute to her with a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram.

Alongside pictures of the toddler, including one of her dressed up as a princess on the beach, Kim wrote: "My Chi Chi princess today you are three!!! You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day!

Chicago turned three at the beginning of January

"You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy. I can’t wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago."

Proud grandma Kris Jenner, meanwhile, shared a sweet photo collection of her granddaughter from over the years, including one of a newborn Chicago with her dad Kanye West.

The momager wrote alongside the snaps: "Happy birthday to my precious little angel Chicago! You are the best daughter, the best granddaughter, the best sister, the best cousin and I’m so proud of you!

Chicago on her birthday with younger brother Psalm

"You are such a bright light and I am beyond thankful to God that He chose me to be your Grandmother!!! I cherish every memory we make I love you so very much XOXO Lovey."

Kim and Kanye are also parents to daughter North and sons Saint and Psalm. There have been reports surrounding the couple's marriage over the past few weeks, although neither Kim or Kanye have spoken out about their relationship so far.

