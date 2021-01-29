Lisa Rinna shares unbelievable before-and-after photos - and fans notice this! The star wanted to make a point

Lisa Rinna doesn’t deny it takes work to maintain her youthful appearance, but her before-and-after photos of herself will have you doing a double-take.

The RHOB alum, 57, shared the side-by-side photos on Instagram and she looks absolutely fabulous in both!

MORE: Lisa Rinna looks incredible in tight white dress which shows off her toned figure

Despite the 30-year difference, Lisa barely looks as though she has aged with her flawless complexion and famous pout as show-stopping as ever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna narrowly avoids wardrobe mishap as she dances in silk nightwear

Her fans couldn't wait to tell her how amazing she looks and to also marvel at the resemblance to her daughter, Amelia.

"Never noticed how much you look like Amelia," wrote one, while another said: "You could be Amelia’s twin!"

Lisa didn’t share the images to flaunt her age-defying beauty however, she did it to have a dig at her Real Housewives nemesis, Vicki Gunvalson who claimed she kickstarted Lisa’s career.

SEE: Lisa Rinna rocks a bikini in flirty beach photo with husband Harry Hamlin

MORE: See inside Lisa Rinna's $4million LA home

Lisa shared the before-and-after photo

Vicki made claims that because she was so good on the initial Orange County series of the show, it paved the way for all of the others, including the Beverly Hills installment, which features Lisa.

Lisa posted the pictures and captioned them: "Before Vicki/After Vicki" in a sarcastic move which will likely cause some backlash.

Not that Lisa will mind. The reality TV star loves a little attention and regularly delights her followers with silly social media antics which include a lot of dancing!

MORE: Lisa Rinna almost suffers wardrobe mishap in silk nightgown as she celebrates inauguration

Lisa with her two daughters Delilah and Amelia (middle)

When it comes to looking after herself, Lisa puts in a lot of effort and recently made a confession about her age.

While filming herself opening a selection of beauty products, she declared they were the reason she still looks like she's in her 20s.

As she lay bare the skincare delights she credits for her flawless skin she said: "And you wonder why I look like I'm 25!"

Lisa knows how to make a swimwear statement

Lisa opened up to Vogue about what it takes to keep herself looking and feeling her best and she said: "To look like I do at 57, it takes work.”

She added: "I truly believe it also starts from the inside, so when I've overdone it, or I've had late nights, I've maybe had a few too many cocktails, my skin will show it."

Lisa also accepted: “It's all about maintenance."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.