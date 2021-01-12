Kim Kardashian declares her love in emotional message - and fans react It has been reported Kim and Kanye are set to split

Kim Kardashian was feeling nostalgic on Tuesday when she shared a heartfelt message with fans on Instagram.

The SKIMS founder, 40, wanted to pay tribute to someone very special and took to social media to do it.

MORE: Kim Kardashian suffers Christmas home disaster with four kids

Kim - whose marriage to Kanye West is rumoured to be coming to an end - wished her BFF, Allison Statter, a happy 40th and penned an emotional message to her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's bi-polar

"Happy Birthday to my bestie of 40 years @allisonstatter," she wrote alongside several throwback images with her friend. "I don’t know what I would do in this world without you! You inspire me every single day! I love you soooo much!!!!"

Her fans adored her post and bombarded her with heart emojis and messages called their long-lived friendship "beautiful".

It's not the first 40th birthday she's been celebrating recently. Kim had her own in October and another childhood pal hit the milestone last week too.

READ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship in their own words

MORE: The Kardashian homes that could be luxury hotels – see photos

Kim took a trip down memory lane for her friend's 40th

While they can't celebrate together, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the birthdays are likely a welcome distraction from the reports surrounding her personal life.

Kim has been in Los Angeles with the four children she shares with Kanye: daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, five, and Psalm, who turns two in May.

Kanye meanwhile has been holed up in their ranch in Wyoming.

MORE: 17 of the shortest celebrity marriages: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Renee Zellweger, more

READ: Kim Kardashian's famous neighbour speaks about Kanye West divorce reports

Kim and Kanye have been married since 2014

Although Kim and Kanye have not commented on their relationship, Kanye's former neighbour, Kathy Griffin – who is also good friends with Kim's mum Kris Jenner – seemingly confirmed their impending split.

Taking to Twitter, the 60-year-old comedian wrote: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.