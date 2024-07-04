Inside Emma Watson's low-key dating life as Harry Potter star is spotted kissing mystery man

Emma Watson appears to have found love again after she was pictured kissing a new man on the weekend.

While pictures obtained by The Sun do not make it clear what the identity of Emma's new partner is, it seems the 34-year-old has well and truly moved on after splitting from Ryan Walsh in May 2023.

The Harry Potter actress famously keeps her love life under wraps, so here's a look back at everything we know about her dating history to date.

Tom Ducker - 2006

According to the Irish Examiner, Emma dated rugby player Tom for nine months.

A spokesperson for Emma reportedly told the publication: "They just drifted apart as teenagers do. Emma is now concentrating on her A-levels and the new film."

At the time, Emma was filming Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Francis Boulle - 2008

Francis is a former Made in Chelsea star and a diamond heir. He is also an entrepreneur, having founded several technology and internet startups.

They were rumoured to have been together briefly after they were pictured dancing at a Cartier party.

Francis claimed to have ended things, telling The Sun: "We had a bit of a thing a while back. But I have always been an ambitious person, and I want to achieve my own notoriety for what I've done."

At the time, he told heat magazine: "I actually really like Emma. She's a really cool person. She's a very different person to who she is in the media. That’s what I liked about her – she's very interesting."

The entrepreneur is now romantically linked to model Zoé Gegout, who he lives with in Miami.

Jay Barrymore - 2008

Jay is a British banker who was 28 when he and Emma split up, according to the Daily Mail. She was 19 at the time, and while no public statement was given, the couple had reportedly been struggling with the distance, while Emma studied at Brown University in the US.

George Craig - 2010

Musician George met Emma on a shoot for Burberry, and the couple were photographed at several high-profile events.

When asked about their relationship at Glastonbury by BBC Radio 1, Emma said: "We've been friends for a while, and when I was in the States George was sending me through a lot of his music as he was recording it. I couldn't believe it – I'm a big fan, and thought everything that he did was amazing."

They also made a music video for George's band for the song 'Say You Don't Want It'. Emma returned to the US to continue studying, and Marie Claire reported that distance was the cause of the split.

Johnny Simmons - 2011

Starring opposite actor Johnny in The Perks of Being A Wallflower, rumours swirled when the duo were spotted having lunch together, and later on a hike, although Emma's team denied the romance.

Will Adamowicz - 2012

Another university romance, this time at the University of Oxford. This relationship went public when Emma and fellow Oxford student Will were spotted kissing at music festival Coachella.

By 2013, the romance was over, with a spokesperson for Emma telling People: "Emma and Will separated last summer and are no longer in touch."

Matthew Janney - 2014

Matthew was another Oxford student studying Russian, who also played rugby for the university. The couple were first pictured enjoying a sunny beach break in the Carribean.

Emma described their breakup in British Vogue as "horrendous", saying: "I felt really uncomfortable," she shared of being single, "even before my relationship ended, I went on a silent retreat, because I really wanted to figure out how to be at home with myself."

William 'Mack' Knight - 2015

From brawn to brains, Emma's next boyfriend was an American tech entrepreneur about seven years her senior. They were spotted leaving a performance of Hamilton in October 2015, and were reported to have split two years later, although their entire relationship was extremely private.

The same year, Emma defended her privacy to Vanity Fair, saying: "I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways.

"I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

Chord Overstreet - 2018

A familiar face on the roster as many fans will recognise Chord from his role in Glee. They were first linked together when they left the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together, but it was an on-again, off-again relationship as the couple were pictured kissing three weeks after announcing their split.

Brendan Wallace - 2018

Venture capital CEO Brendan was next as he and Emma were also pictured kissing while out on a date. There's no knowing how long this lasted, but what comes next might give some indication...

Leo Robinton - 2010

One of Emma's more serious partnerships was with American businessman Leo, who was 31 at the time of their relationship. They reportedly met through friends in 2019.

Speculation around their pairing reached such a point that Emma made a statement at the time.

"Dear fans, Rumors about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," she wrote via X. "If I have news – I promise I'll share it with you."

Brandon Green - 2021

Brandon is the son of Sir Philip Green, aa businessman who owned several high street brands including Topshop. The Sunday Times Rich List estimated his net worth to be a staggering £910 million as of May 2023 when the couple were announced to have split.

Ryan Walsh - 2022

The couple were first spotted on a romantic getaway in Venice. Emma dated the American businessman for about a year before they split in May 2023.

Have Emma Watson and Tom Felton ever dated?

While the Dramoine shippers and anyone who watched the moving Harry Potter reunion would hope for a real-life romance between "platonic soulmates" Emma and Tom, but the pair have always maintained a strong friendship.

In the foreword of Tom's memoir Beyond the Wand, Emma wrote: "For more than 20 years now we've loved each other in a special way, and I've lost count of the times that people have said to me, 'You must have drunkenly made out, just once!', 'You must have kissed!' 'There must be something!'

"We're soulmates, and we've always had each other's back. I know we always will," she says. "It makes me emotional to think about it."