Christina Anstead makes major personal change amid divorce The Flip or Flop star has been married twice

Christina Anstead is ready to move on. Following her decision to file for divorce in November, the Flip or Flop star has reverted back to her maiden name on social media.

Christina, 37, who was married to English TV presenter Ant Anstead for less than two years, has altered the details on her Instagram profile, changing her name in the bio to read Christina Haack. Her handle, however, remains @christinaanstead.

WATCH: Christina Anstead's eldest children show off their dance moves

Christina and Ant – who has fronted For The Love of Cars and Wheeler Dealers – started dating in 2017, and were married in December the following year at their home in Newport Beach. Together they share one son, one-year-old Hudson.

Prior to her romance with Ant, Christina was famously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares son Brayden, five, and ten-year-old daughter Taylor, from 2009 until 2018.

Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 until 2018

Following her separation from 41-year-old Ant in September, Christina reflected on the end of her marriages, writing on Instagram: "I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two.

"I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curveballs…

The star shares one-year-old Hudson with Ant

"Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed.

"I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing. I'm surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better."

Christina filed for divorce from Ant in November

In December, meanwhile, Ant spoke to People about the couple's split and admitted it had hit him hard. "The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed," the British TV host, who lost more than 20 lbs. following the split, said.

"But I reached this turning point where I was either going to dwell in the darkness or I was just going to slap myself around the face a few times and say, 'Wake up; you're incredibly blessed. Focus on all the great things.'"

