Demi Moore's oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, gave fans a glimpse inside her perfectly decorated home on Tuesday and in the process, she showed off an epic throwback photo with her dad, Bruce Willis.

The star gave a mini-tour on Instagram, and showcased her chic sense of decor and unusual selection of ornaments. But it was the too-cute photo with her dad which stole the show.

In the snapshot, Rumer was sat on the Die Hard actor’s knee and smiling adorably for the camera. Bruce was shirtless and cuddling his little girl with a white bandana covering his bald head.

Rumer had a red one covering her brunette hair and the father-daughter duo looked so sweet.

Rumer briefly mentioned the photos in the caption which read: "Cleaning House! One of the biggest lessons I learned around self care this year is about allowing your space to be a reflection of your inner reality.

"So since the beginning of the year I have been devoting energy every day to make sure the place I live is one that feels safe, well organized, alive and full of and everything that brings me joy."

Rumer shared the snapshot with her dad Bruce

Rumer said she loves bringing in her "favourite candles, diffusers and personal photos and trinkets that mean something," and wrote she makes sure to clean everything away at the end of the day to kickstart the following with a clean slate.

She added: "Now this may seem small or trivial or something you already do, and that's cool too.

Rumer's house is beautiful

"But on my journey this has been something that has changed my life, how I feel in my space and most importantly how I feel about myself. So this is a little sneak peek into my sanctuary in the woods. Some of my favorite #rumerhasit finds in there as well!"

Her fans loved her approach and thanked her for her message, while many also appreciated the sentimental snapshot.

Bruce, Demi and their three daughters, are joined by Bruce's wife, Emma Heming

"That old family photo. Amazing," wrote one, while others called it "so sweet," and there an abundance of heart emojis.

Rumer and her dad have remained close despite her parents' divorce. Demi and Bruce have also maintained a great friendship, with the Ghost actress bonding with her ex-husband's new family too.

