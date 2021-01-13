Rebel Wilson makes announcement with cute video - and fans rush to congratulate her The star is dating Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson is kicking off 2021 with the most amazing news, and she couldn't wait to share it with fans on Wednesday.

The star took to Instagram to make a major announcement which her followers were equally as excited about.

MORE: Rebel Wilson flaunts slim figure in hot pink dress behind-the-scenes in photoshoot

Rebel, 40, was all smiles in the social media video as she revealed her dog grooming TV show, Pooch Perfect, is coming to America.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson makes major announcement with cute video message

"I'm so excited to announce my new dog grooming competition series #poochperfect coming to ABC later this year!" her caption read.

"Our trio of amazing judges @lisavanderpump @jorge_bendersky and #DrCallieHarris and I are ready to bring paw-some themed grooming challenges and adorable puppies to your screens! @poochperfectabc."

Her fans went crazy for her news and commented: "YESSSSSSSSS," and "too cute. Can't wait to tune in".

MORE: All the photos inside Rebel Wilson's Hollywood Hills home

READ: Rebel Wilson's throwback childhood photo has to be seen to be believed

Rebel has had a fantastic year after overhauling her health and finding love

They also marvelled at her glowing complexion and told her how beautiful they thought she looked.

"You look awesome, and congratulations on the new show," wrote another.

Rebel will host the show which is a remake of her Australian Reality TV show.

MORE: Rebel Wilson wows in amazing wetsuit selfie

SEE: Rebel Wilson invites fans inside her purple bedroom - and it's completely unexpected

Rebel enjoyed several vacations before her hectic 2021 began

The project is fitting since Rebel's family were professional dog groomers!

This is just one of many exciting ventures the Pitch Perfect actress has planned for this year.

She has landed her first role in a non-comedic movie, and is launching her career as a children’s book author too. Rebel also has TV show, Straight Talking, coming out with SAS star, Ant Middleton.

MORE: Rebel Wilson shares rare picture kissing boyfriend Jacob Busch - and they look so in love!

SEE: Rebel Wilson makes a bold statement in leather-look leggings - and her boyfriend reacts

Rebel says she feels so lucky to have found Jacob

Last year she lost an incredible 65lbs after embarking on her ‘year of health’ and she’s vowed to continue making her health a priority.

Rebel’s also juggling a relationship with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch. At the end of 2020, she revealed she's been with the brewery heir since before she decided to overhaul her mind and body.

She told Ant during an episode of their show, which will air in January that she's thrilled she didn’t quit on her quest to find love.

"Don’t shut yourself off to love," she said. "I had lots of really good friends but I never allowed myself to get into relationships until the last few years. Life is short and you really have to go for it."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.