Rebel Wilson wears silk pajamas for red-hot reunion - but it's not with her boyfriend The star has been dating Jacob Busch for months

Rebel Wilson has just returned from an incredible getaway in the Austrian Alps and she's fallen right back into the arms of… her sister!

The star, 40, posted a fun-filled video on Instagram, and in it, she's wearing matching silk pajamas with her younger sibling, Annachi.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks like a model for a luxury spa in bathrobe-clad selfie

The pair wore red and white striped sleepwear and used a rosy-cheeked filter, giving them a flushed look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson and her sister wear matching silk pajamas for fun-filled night at home

Rebel and Annachi danced and rolled around the luxury surroundings and appeared to be well and truly getting into the festive spirit.

Fans were likely surprised to find Rebel wasn't snuggled up with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, but in a recent interview, the actress revealed he prefers to stay out of the limelight.

During a recent Instagram Q&A Rebel spilled a few details about the brewery heir when she said: "He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department," before admitting they had been dating before she embarked on her well-documented "Year of Health".

MORE: Rebel Wilson shares envy-inducing swimming pool selfie and fans react

SEE: Rebel Wilson bares her abs in sports bra and shorts

Rebel's boyfriend Jacob is incredibly private

"So that goes to show you, ladies: you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend," said the star who has lost more than 60lbs.

The couple only went public with their romance in September when she shared a photo with him on her Instagram and they then made their red carpet debut in Monaco.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's latest workout photo sparks major concerns from fans

READ: Rebel Wilson discusses baby plans

Rebel and her sister have worn matching outfits before

Jacob didn’t accompany Rebel to the Viva Mayr wellness resort, but they did enjoy a luxury getaway to Mexico in October.

As for date nights? She told People: "Well, right now because it's gotten so cosy, I'll put on the fire, and we just eat at my house. I’m just all cosied up. We normally order in something, and then just cosy up, because it's just that time of year."

Sounds divine!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.