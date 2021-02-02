Rebel Wilson stuns in figure-hugging lace dress dancing with her co-stars - video The Pitch Perfect actress proves hard work pays off

Rebel Wilson continues to prove that her year of health is paying off as she takes on new roles and looks stunning doing it.

The Pitch Perfect actress is keeping very busy juggling various work projects - but she makes sure to keep her fans in the loop on her social media.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in hot pink crop top in pics - teases fans "Coming soon"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson is stunning in lace dress dancing with her co-stars

Rebel shared an amazing video to her Instagram wearing a figure-hugging lace dress and dancing with a group of her co-stars as part of a promotion for her upcoming United States TV show, Pooch Perfect.

Rebel is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to making her fitness a top priority.

MORE: Rebel Wilson inspires fans with new beach photos

SEE: All the photos inside Rebel Wilson's Hollywood Hills home

Beyond her dancing with her co-stars, Rebel has also made sure to burn calories at early morning gym sessions

She shared a snap of herself at the gym at 6:30am over the past weekend.

In the snapshot, Rebel looked amazing dressed in a pair of red leggings and an oversized workout top as she ran on the treadmill in the early hours of the morning.

The popular star hit her target goal of 165lb at the end of last year, and has been cheered on by her loyal fans, who are enjoying following her journey. The 40-year-old even hit her target a month earlier than planned as a result of dedication to health and fitness.

SEE: Rebel Wilson's throwback childhood photo has to be seen to be believed

MORE: Rebel Wilson poses in leather leggings for private plane snaps

The Pitch Perfect star has kept her fans updated on her journey over the months.

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time." "My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added.

Rebel has been promoting her new TV project, Pooch Perfect

"Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

What's more, Rebel's 2020 also saw her find love with boyfriend Jacob Busch. The star went official with him in September, and has been sharing some seriously sweet pictures of the pair together ever since.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.