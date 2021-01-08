Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate huge anniversary - and their throwback photo is epic The couple eloped in 1996

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will ring in their 25th wedding anniversary this year, but they hit another milestone worth celebrating this week too.

The couple marked the 51st anniversary of All My Children - the very show they met on - and a walk down memory lane threw up an epic throwback photo of them.

Kelly and Mark were stars on the soap opera which launched their careers, and their long-lived romance and an adorable photo of the lovebirds from their time on the show proves they were meant to be.

In the snapshot, the youthful-looking duo are cozied up for the camera and starring straight down the lens.

Kelly's blonde locks have an 80s vibe to them and Mark is sporting stubble and a head of dark hair.

All My Children was cancelled after 41 years and then had a short-lived revival a few years later. But Kelly and Mark are bringing it back with a sequel series.

Kelly and Mark met on All My Children - PHOTO CREDIT: ABC

According to Deadline, the pair are going to executive produce the series which will see a young journalist with "a secret agenda comes to expose the dark and murderous history of a town named Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families."

Although Kelly and Mark found love on set, they kept their real-life romance a secret and eventually eloped to Las Vegas in 1996.

Kelly and Mark are still very much in love

As they inch towards their quarter-century wedding anniversary in May, they’re more in love than ever.

They share three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23.

Kelly has described falling for Mark, as love at first sight: "I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," she said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Radio. "I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him.

"I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

