Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' unique living situation revealed

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have one of the stronger marriages in showbiz and fans adore seeing photos of them together with their family.

And what's more, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star and Riverdale actor have an incredibly unique living situation, which has made them even more close. For the majority of their marriage, the couple have spent a lot of time apart due to work, meaning that the time they do have together is even more valuable.

Most recently, Mark returned to New York after working in Vancouver to film the latest series of Riverdale, having spent four months apart from Kelly and his children.

While this wasn't anything unusual for the family, the pandemic made it a lot harder as they were unable to go back and forth for visits at the weekends.

The doting dad had a wonderful time back during the festive season, although it appears he has since gone away for work again. Mark shared a fun photo of his virtual date night with Kelly over the weekend, and while they weren't in the same home, it looked like they were having just as much fun.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are couple's goals on an adorable virtual date night

The pandemic meant that Kelly and Mark got to enjoy quality time at home together up until September, when the actress returned to the Live with Kelly and Ryan studios, having presented the show at home beforehand.

On their first day back, Ryan Seacrest said to his co-star: "This is the longest period of time you guys have been together since I started, right?"

She said: "Yes 100 per cent. What was great is that his schedule, they finally by season three figured it out where they could shoot a bunch of his stuff at the same time so he could come home and spend time with us and go back and fourth and that was really nice.

"But then the pandemic happened and we spent an unprecedented amount of time together. We spent six months together in the same house. It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say."

During a previous episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress revealed that during her children's childhood, Mark was always considered the "fun parent" due to him coming home at the weekends with airport gifts, while she was associated with discipline.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic Kelly & Mark's family has relied more on video calls like this adorable one

She said: "For years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

